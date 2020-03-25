East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of East West Bancorp worth $39,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

