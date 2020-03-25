Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 53,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 227.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

