Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Head to Head Analysis

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.72% 18.66% 4.37% Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.55 $166.60 million $2.75 4.09 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.68 $7.21 million $1.20 18.90

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Easterly Government Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

