Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Major Shareholder Moses Marx Purchases 53,729 Shares

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) major shareholder Moses Marx acquired 53,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $83,279.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,469.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 532,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

