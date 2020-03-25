easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,400 ($18.42). Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,275 ($16.77) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,245.95 ($16.39).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 648.21 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 813.37 ($10.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.97.

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

