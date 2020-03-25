Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Director Neil D. Eckert Buys 3,595 Shares

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EBIX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 39,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,659. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ebix by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

