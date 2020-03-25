Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

