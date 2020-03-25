EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 324.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,207. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

