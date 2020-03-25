EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 451,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000. Fate Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 32,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

