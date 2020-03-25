EcoR1 Capital LLC Buys 1,034,794 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,794 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $756,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CYCN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

