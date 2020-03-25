EcoR1 Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,048 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 2.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.53% of argenx worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $131.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,278. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

