EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

EcoR1 Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,175 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 4.67% of Surface Oncology worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,394. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Surface Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 70.61% and a negative net margin of 356.70%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

