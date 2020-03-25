EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $24.19 Million Stock Holdings in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 937.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Merus accounts for about 2.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 7.34% of Merus worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $345.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.08. Merus NV has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

