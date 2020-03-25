EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $58.18 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $58,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 115,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,533. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

