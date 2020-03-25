EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences accounts for 0.7% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 1.59% of Arcus Biosciences worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,329. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

