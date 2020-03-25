EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $21.39 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.32% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 32,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

