EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $31.95 Million in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,966,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,949,000. AnaptysBio makes up approximately 2.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 7.25% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $21,125,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $29,962,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

