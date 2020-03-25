EcoR1 Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610,705 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EIGR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,430. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). Analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gilford Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

