EcoR1 Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lessened its position in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971,039 shares during the period. Exicure makes up 0.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 4.12% of Exicure worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $4,474,000. Knoll Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,977,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 727,000 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period.

XCUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 433,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,558. Exicure Inc has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

