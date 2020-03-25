EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 1,650,000 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Neoleukin Therapeutics comprises 4.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 8.05% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $48,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -5.78. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.71.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.