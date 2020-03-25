EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,597,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,000. Selecta Biosciences comprises 1.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 12.22% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

SELB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,325. The company has a market cap of $168.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

