EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,022,000. Arvinas accounts for 5.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 3.97% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889 over the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARVN stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,777. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

