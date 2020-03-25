EcoR1 Capital LLC Sells 144,250 Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,250 shares during the quarter. Prevail Therapeutics accounts for about 3.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 6.59% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $35,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRVL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

