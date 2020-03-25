EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes $12.52 Million Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,000. SAGE Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SAGE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,329. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

