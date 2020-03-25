EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.90% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 26,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

