EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes $6.42 Million Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,432,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Savara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Savara by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Savara by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 6,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,812. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

