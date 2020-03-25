EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes Position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,545,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,273,000. Innate Pharma makes up approximately 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000.

IPHA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $383.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. Innate Pharma S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Innate Pharma Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

