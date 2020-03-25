Edap Tms (EDAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

EDAP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 11,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,981. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.