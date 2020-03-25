EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $20,353.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, DigiFinex and LocalTrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031678 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00085337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.57 or 1.01390351 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00066126 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DigiFinex, DDEX, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.