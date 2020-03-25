EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $19,970.73

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $19,970.73 and $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

