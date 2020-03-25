Effect.AI (EFX) Tops One Day Volume of $16.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bitbns and BitMart. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $16.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

