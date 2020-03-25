EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. EHang updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

