eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of eHealth worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.