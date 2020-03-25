Eidoo (EDO) One Day Volume Hits $475,483.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $475,483.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00001414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,249,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,914,857 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

