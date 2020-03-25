Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,669. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 286.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

