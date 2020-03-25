Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX:ECF traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.93 ($0.66). The company had a trading volume of 238,442 shares.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.