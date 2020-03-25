Electra Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $2.82 million and $294.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,530,324,964 coins and its circulating supply is 28,663,168,411 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.