electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

ECOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get electroCore alerts:

ECOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,335. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in electroCore by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.