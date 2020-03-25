Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0355

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 158.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $138,268.63 and approximately $1.31 million worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.01829723 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.