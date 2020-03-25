Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 351.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,973,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Element Solutions by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 711,332 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,238,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 941,890 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

