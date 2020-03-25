Elliot Coin (ELLI) Trading Up 405.2% This Week

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $3,277.04 and $65.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 405.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,363,150 coins and its circulating supply is 24,748,446 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot.

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

