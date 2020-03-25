Elrond (ERD) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.03 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

