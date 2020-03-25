ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $10,842.18

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $10,842.18 and approximately $493.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

