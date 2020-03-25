Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $215,438.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Elysian has a market cap of $39,629.76 and $215,438.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Liquid, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.