EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 162,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.38. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

