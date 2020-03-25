Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,650 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $53,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

EMR stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.