Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $68,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

NYSE:ENB traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 6,054,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,695. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

