Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lowered by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,123 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 4.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $43,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

NYSE:ENB traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 11,164,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.