Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded at Barclays

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after buying an additional 243,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

