Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 1,403,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $766.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

